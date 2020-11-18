x
Police investigate shooting in DeKalb

This is at least the third shooting DeKalb Police responded to on Tuesday.
Credit: WXIA

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are trying to determine what led up to a shooting Tuesday afternoon. 

Officers went to the 4700 block on Memorial Drive to respond to the scene. 11Alive went to the area and saw crime scene tape and police in a parking lot at a business.

Video from 11Alive SkyTracker showed a person being loaded into an ambulance.

This is at least the third shooting DeKalb Police have responded to on Tuesday. 

A deadly shooting happened just after 2 a.m. around the Lloyd Road and HF Shepherd Drive. Police said witnesses called 911 and police arrived to find a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound at the intersection.

RELATED: Man killed in Decatur shooting

Police were also called to the 3500 block of Robins Landing Way to investigate a homicide. DeKalb Police said it appears the victim was found inside a vehicle.

11Alive is working to get more information about what happened in each case. We will update this story when more details become available.

    

