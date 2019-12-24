ATLANTA — Officers found a man shot Monday evening after an investigator who happened to be in the area heard gunfire.

Atlanta Police said they responded to the 200 block of Memorial Drive just after 6 p.m.

An investigator was in the area and heard multiple shots being fired, APD said. He contacted dispatch to have more officers respond. Police said that's when they found the victim with two gunshot wounds in his back.

Police also found several vehicles damaged from gunfire.

The victim who was injured was taken to Grady Hospital.

Officers said they detained one person to find out if he and any involvement with the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

