Father of mass shooting spree victim calls for an end to violence

“I’m begging the world. Whatever ya’ll do, stop sending people’s family through this,” said Corterian Wright.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We are learning more about the victims in Wednesday’s mass shooting spree in Memphis. Family and friends have been sharing memories and special moments.

“Please ya’ll. Stop the violence. Please, man. I’m begging you. My baby just turned 17,” said Corterian Wright, father of Corteria Wright, a 17-year-old killed in the tragedy.

Corteria was a teeneager when she lost her life.

“My baby won’t answer her phone,” said Wright while trying to call Corteria’s phone. He received a silence no parent wants to hear.

Corteria was killed in Wednesday’s mass shooting spree throughout Memphis. Her father could barely speak when he took to social media, but had one plea.

“We’ve got to get rid of these guns, these unnecessary guns. We have to get rid of all this unnecessary violence,” said Wright.

Corteria, known to her family as BayBay, turned 17 on August 25th. Her family describes her as an intelligent and happy young lady who always loved to laugh and joke. She had goals and place for her future that she recently shared with family over dinner this week.

“My baby is innocent,” said Wright. “I just pray to God my baby wasn’t in any pain.” It is a pain no comfort can match and no one should have to feel.

“I’m begging the world. Whatever ya’ll do, stop sending people’s family through this,” said Wright. “I don’t want anybody to ever feel what I just felt. Please ya’ll. I’m begging ya’ll. Please, please, please stop this violence.”

Bearing her father’s name, Corteria’s memories, spirit, and legacy continues.