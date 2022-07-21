Two men found shot to death near Gwinnett County lake, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two men were found shot to death Thursday morning on Lake Drive in Snellville, Gwinnett County Police say.
According to a map, the street runs right along Norris Lake.
As of now, the victims have not been identified and police are still processing the scene to gather evidence.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
