PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. -- A man and his passenger are in jail, as are the girlfriends they called for help, after a traffic stop on Wednesday.

In the category of "You can't make this stuff up" is a report from the Peachtree City Police Department filed on Thursday morning that starts with a traffic stop but ends in an unusual series of events.

According to the report filed by Officer T. Akins, he was patrolling in the area of Highway 54 and the Peachtree City Hotel when he spotted a vehicle with no brake lights. The stop began simply enough as the driver, William Henry Briley of Newnan, Georgia pulled over. But a records check showed that he had warrants out of Cartersville, Georgia for theft.

So, according to a summary from the officer, he asked if his passenger Allen Lloyd Mobley could take his car home. As a necessary precaution, Officer Akins checked his record as well. It turns out that Mobley also had a warrant out for his arrest - his for failure to appear on a shoplifting charge out of Riverdale, Georgia.

The police report said that the two were still working to figure out who could take their car, so both called their girlfriends who arrived a short time later. Unfortunately for them, police also checked the records of Danielle Marie Teigue of Newnan, Georgia and Katherine McClearen of Fayetteville.

Teigue was wanted in Fayetteville for shoplifting and McClear had an outstanding theft charge out of Cartersville, Georgia.

In the end, all four were arrested and taken to the Fayette County jail. As for the car that essentially caused the ordeal, it was impounded along with the one the girlfriends arrived in.

