Carrollton men sentenced for 2020 murder of teenager

Two Carroll County men were sentenced in court Thursday for the murder of a teen back in 2020.

In November of that year, deputies with the Carroll County Sheriff's Office and Bowdon Police investigated the killing, which happened on Angela Avenue.

The victim, 19-year-old Chris Parker, was shot and killed while standing in the roadway.

A deputy later tracked down the vehicle where the gunfire came from and questioned the driver; however, two of the passengers took off.

Those men, 18-year-old Jadarakis Ayuntray Caldwell and 18-year-old Cameron Shemar Allen were later arrested in Atlanta with help from U.S. Marshals, according to deputies.

Cameron Allen was found guilty on malice murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault. Meanwhile, Jadarakis Caldwell was found guilty on felony murder and aggravated assault.

Allen was sentenced to life without possibility of parole plus five years and Caldwell was sentenced to life with possibility of parole plus five years.