ATLANTA — Over the last month, 11Alive has reported on a series of violent crimes involving teenagers in the metro Atlanta area.

In the latest case, three teens are accused of two violent stabbing attacks in Midtown – one just steps from Piedmont Park. The victims in both cases grabbed from behind, choked and stabbed.

Police said the teens took off with credit cards and a phone from one victim. But police warned those same teens are possibly connected to other crimes, including one at the Buckhead MARTA station earlier this month.

"We've already linked them to one more robbery, and we will be looking at the possibility that they may be related to any other ones in this city,” police said in a news conference, Wednesday, announcing the arrests.

RELATED: 3 teens arrested in violent Midtown knife attacks

But just months ago, an 11-year-old and two 12-year-olds were accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint on the Beltline on Easter Sunday.

RELATED: Three boys arrested in armed robbery along BeltLine trail on Easter Sunday

11Alive's Elwyn Lopez spoke to a man all too familiar with getting in trouble at a young age.

Kwame Johnson is the CEO of Atlanta's Big Brothers, Big Sisters. He said mentorship is the key in keeping young people from landing in jail. That's why he's been working with the mayor's office.

“The partnership with the mayor's office has been great,” he said. “We've had hundreds of men sign up to say they want to be big brothers to help mentor young men and help them not make some of the bad decisions that some of the young men we are talking about had made today."

RELATED: Chief judge, diversion program release statements about teen accused in Brookhaven murder

Johnson explained that he landed in jail at just 17 years old. His mentor – a coach – would bring him his school work to him when he was in jail, to make sure he didn’t fall behind in his studies.

“He motivated me when I was hopeless, and I pushed through," he said.

The teens accused of these alleged violent attacks are facing serious charges such as aggravated assault.

But Johnson encouraged young people to seek out an adult mentor to make sure they have help when they need it and can stay on the right side of the law.

MORE NEWS

Drew Charter students on high alert after 15-year-old allegedly shot over cell phone nearby

He says his mom was burned by cigarettes while staying at an assisted living facility

Dramatic body camera video: Bystander pulls panting dog from locked Porsche in gym parking lot