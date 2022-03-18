Tractor-trailer collides with tower, partially knocks out Meriwether Fire Rescue communications

A witness told Meriwether County Fire Rescue that the truck was orange in color and had an orange trailer.

MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. — Meriwether County Fire Rescue is asking the public for help to find out who hit a communication tower.

Officials said a driver in a tractor-trailer turned around in their Station 1 parking lot Thursday around 7:30 p.m. and struck the central repeater tower. The incident left the tower bent and in shambles, causing the agency to lose at least a fifth of its communication system, according to a social media post.

MCFR said they've spoken with a witness who says they saw an orange truck crash into the tower.