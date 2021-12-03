Sheriff: ‘Excommunicated Russian Mafia member’ was supplier for street-level drug dealers across metro Atlanta

Drug agents arrested Eduardo Bobrik, 45, at a warehouse in Decatur that they say was his meth lab.

DECATUR, Ga. — A man suspected of being a major meth manufacturer and drug distributor working out of Decatur, is now in jail.

Local and federal investigators believe the man was supplying drugs to street dealers all across metro Atlanta.

It is the story of local drug task force investigators in Forsyth County and Johns Creek who, at first, were targeting a street dealer in their area - but then they also took the next step.

They worked the case for months, alongside the DEA, and tracked what they believe was the dealer’s supply to Decatur.

Inside a 16,000-square-foot warehouse, just off of I-285 and Covington Highway, they believe they struck the motherlode.

According to a federal criminal complaint, agents raided the warehouse at 6:00 a.m. on March 3. The complaint says agents found a meth lab inside, along with supplies of meth ready for distribution. They also allegedly found heroin and other drugs, plus $60,000 in cash and weapons.

Investigators believe the operation was supplying illegal drugs to street-level dealers in at least four counties: DeKalb, Rockdale, Gwinnett and Forsyth.

They say the man behind the operation - 45-year-old Eduard Bobrik - was arrested during the raid, and that it appeared to them that he was living in the warehouse.

According to the complaint, Bobrik was operating a meat packing business in the warehouse, manufacturing meth next to the food, and using the food refrigerators as a place to store the drugs, along with the food. And the meat, according to investigators, was bound for legitimate businesses.

The Forsyth County Sheriff described Bobrik as “an excommunicated Russian Mafia member,” but did not elaborate.

Neither the sheriff nor the DEA is saying how long the suspected drug distribution center was in business, or whether anyone else faces arrest.

Bobrik has hired an attorney from a law firm in New York, and 11Alive is working to reach someone with the firm for comment.