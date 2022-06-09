Over $100,000 of meth found during Carroll County traffic stop

Deputies said they arrested a 49-year-old man from El Paso, Texas.

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A total of 104 pounds of methamphetamine was taken off the streets during a traffic stop in Carroll County, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies stopped a 49-year-old man from El Paso, Texas on Interstate 20 for a traffic violation. While pulled over, deputies said they were suspicious of drugs in the car given the driver's "behavior and the odor coming from the vehicle."

They asked to search the car, and the driver consented, said the office.

Inside the fuel tank was a fake compartment, deputies said they found about 60 pounds of crystallized methamphetamine and 44 pounds of liquid methamphetamine.

According to the sheriff's office, one kilogram of crystallized methamphetamine has a street value of $3,500, meaning they seized around $100,000 of it alone.

"We want to send a clear message to those who wish to traffic illicit drugs through Carroll County, that we are on watch, and we will do what is necessary to keep these drugs out of the hands of our youth and away from our loved ones," Sheriff Terry Langley said in a statement. "We don’t want your drug business here."

Deputies said the clean-up was lengthy given the flammability of the liquid methamphetamine and the overall "dangerous nature of the drug."

After the drugs were removed and weighed, the office said they put it all in a shipping container ready to be destroyed.

“Anytime we remove dangerous drugs from our county it’s a good day," Langley said. "I am proud of our Interstate Crime Unit for following their gut instincts during the roadside investigation and for removing this harmful illegal drug from our community and our State."

The 49-year-old man faces charges of:

Trafficking methamphetamine

Speeding

Following too closely

Driving without a license.