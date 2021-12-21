Metro Atlanta police departments offer special service for residents traveling for the holidays

It's a service tax dollars pay for that people often forget is available.

ROSWELL, Ga. — Being just days away from Christmas, many people will be traveling out of town.

Do you know if your home is a deterrent for burglars or a target for thieves?

A local police department wants to remind residents of a service they offer to help protect your home.

“Particularly around the holidays, we have a lot of people traveling and going out of town who would naturally like a peace of mind for their homes,” said Officer Tim Lupo with Roswell Police.

He said that peace of mind could come from using the department’s vacation watch or home security check services while you're out of town for the holidays.

11Alive followed Officer Lupo as he conducted a house check.

"We’re not talking about just a courtesy look through the car window from the road. Our officers are getting out of their patrol vehicles, walking around the home, checking doors and windows. And making sure everything is well secured inside and out. We’re just looking for anything in particular that’s out of the ordinary. We’re looking for individuals who maybe ducking down trying to avoid being seen or may be trying to check door handles or gain access to unsecured vehicles, take packages and things of that nature," said Lupo.

Right now about 150 Roswell residents have signed up for the service.

There’s no time limit. Whether you're gone for 24 hours or six months, officers will check on your home until you tell them you no longer need them. Roswell residents can sign up using this link.

Sandy Springs Police offer the same service. Residents can sign up on the department's website using this form.

Gwinnett County Police, Atlanta Police and Cobb County Police said they don’t necessarily offer the service as a safety program, but they each said residents can request patrols for a specific time throughout the year.

“That peace of mind is good, especially when you’re away. So to provide that comfort to our citizens is very important to us,” said Officer Lupo.

In addition to the vacation home check, Roswell Police offer other services like a full home safety evaluation.