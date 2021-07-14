Man accused of shooting at Buckhead joggers tied to gunfire aimed at taxi driver, police say

Roswell Police said 22-year-old Gaelen Newsom is also allegedly responsible for firing at a driver near Old Roswell Road and Holcomb Bridge Road

Roswell Police said 22-year-old Gaelen Newsom is also allegedly responsible for firing at a driver at the intersection of Old Roswell Road and Holcomb Bridge Road. 11Alive spoke to the driver and to the suspect's neighbor exclusively Wednesday.

Newsom has been behind bars at the Fulton County Jail since June 6 after being denied bond last month.

Kimberly Nettles, who lived down the hall from Newsom, said she had to call the police on her neighbor a few times for loud music.

"He played the loud music and he tended to intimidate the people that lived in the house. He wouldn’t turn the music down. We would call the cops," she said.

However, she said she never imagined he’d be in trouble with the law – let alone, in two different cities.

“I couldn’t believe it was Gaelen. The first thing I did was calm down and be like, 'no that’s not Gaelen.' And yes it was. Yes it was.”

Roswell Police said on June 4, someone fired at a driver while at an intersection in broad daylight. Just one day later, Atlanta Police were searching for a man who shot at joggers in Buckhead.

APD identified that man as Newsom and charged him with attempted murder, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

On Wednesday, Roswell Police charged Newsom with aggravated assault in connection to the traffic shooting, where father of three Fernando Sanchez was behind the wheel. The bullet missed him by inches.

“Thank God they got him so that he is not out there harming more people.”

Sanchez, who works as a taxi driver, said he is glad he now has some closure.

“In this case, I was safe but there are people out there who might not be so lucky. So it feels good to know he’s been behind bars for the safety of others," Sanchez said.

Newsom's attorney said he suffers from mental health conditions.