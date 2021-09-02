Metro Atlanta teacher arrested for rape, Roswell Police say

Robert Vandel, 63, was previously a science teacher at the Fulton Academy of Science and Technology. He currently works at Lyndon Academy in Holly Springs.

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell Police announced Thursday they arrested a metro Atlanta teacher for rape.

On Tuesday, Roswell Police began an investigation into the sexual assault of a student reported to have taken place in early 2020 at the Fulton Academy of Science and Technology (FAST) Charter School in Roswell.

After investigating, Roswell Police have arrested 63-year-old Robert Vandel, of Canton, with the following six charges:

Rape

Aggravated Assault with Intent to Rape a Child Under 14

Aggravated Child Molestation

Sexual Assault by Persons in Supervisory Authority

Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes

False Imprisonment of a Child Less Than 14

According to police, Vandel was a science teacher at FAST at the time of the assault and the victim was a student in his class. Roswell Police said Vandel was taken into custody Thursday afternoon at the Lyndon Academy in Holly Springs, where he currently works.

According to the Lyndon Academy's website, he is a math, science, and engineering teacher.