Metro Atlanta teacher arrested for rape, Roswell Police say

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell Police announced Thursday they arrested a metro Atlanta teacher for rape.
On Tuesday, Roswell Police began an investigation into the sexual assault of a student reported to have taken place in early 2020 at the Fulton Academy of Science and Technology (FAST) Charter School in Roswell.
After investigating, Roswell Police have arrested 63-year-old Robert Vandel, of Canton, with the following six charges:
- Rape
- Aggravated Assault with Intent to Rape a Child Under 14
- Aggravated Child Molestation
- Sexual Assault by Persons in Supervisory Authority
- Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes
- False Imprisonment of a Child Less Than 14
According to police, Vandel was a science teacher at FAST at the time of the assault and the victim was a student in his class. Roswell Police said Vandel was taken into custody Thursday afternoon at the Lyndon Academy in Holly Springs, where he currently works.
According to the Lyndon Academy's website, he is a math, science, and engineering teacher.
Investigators believe there may have been additional assault victims. Roswell Police are encouraging victims to come forward and contact the police department at (770)640-4100. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers Great Atlanta at (404)577-8477 or online.