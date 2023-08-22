FBI Atlanta: Suspect behind French Bulldog theft, homicide was also wanted in Colorado

The FBI arrested David Kinney Jr. on Aug. 18 in Clayton County. He's charged in two homicides that happened 1,400 miles apart in just eight days.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — A manhunt for an accused killer out of Georgia and Colorado is over after FBI agents said authorities tracked the suspect down in metro Atlanta.

On Sunday, August 13, Atlanta Police responded to Willowest in Lindberg apartments off Lindbergh Pl. NE in reference to a shooting after 1 p.m.

The victim who was identified as Jayden McKinnon, was walking his two French bulldogs through the apartment complex, according to an arrest warrant for the suspect. He was in the process of starting a French bulldog breeding business with some of his family members.

The warrant states McKinnon was on his phone with a friend who also lives in the complex. This friend overheard McKinnon say to someone "$6,500." The friend said McKinnon told him he would call him back. In the warrant, it states a few moments later, the friend heard gunshots in the complex.

McKinnon, according to the warrant, ran towards his friend's apartment; he had been shot in the neck. McKinnon was rushed to Grady but didn't survive.

Witnesses were able to give APD enough information to start running down leads on the possible shooter.

Through multiple investigative means mentioned in the warrant, they were able to identify the alleged gunman as 24-year-old David Kinney Jr, of Riverdale.

It was also discovered that Kinney had active arrest warrants out of Aurora, Colorado for Murder and Robbery.

11Alive's sister station, 9News reported Kinney was wanted in an August 5 homicide where 27-year-old Kerris Silva was gunned down at a gas station.

On August 18, an FBI Task Force arrested Kinney in Clayton County and he was taken to Atlanta Police Headquarters.

In the warrant, it states Kinney admitted to investigators that he fought with McKinnon over a gun before shooting him and stealing one of his French bulldogs. The FBI confirmed the stolen French bulldog was safely recovered.