Metro Police PD announce arrest in murder of Nashville nurse

NASHVILLE, Tenn — Metro Police announced that an arrest has been made in the murder of a Nashville nurse, Caitlyn Kaufman.

Police said Devonte Lewis Hill, 21, was arrested on Friday morning by SWAT team members at 6:15 a.m. at an apartment in East Nashville.

Police said that Hill admitted to investigators his involvement in the murder.

Police received the tip leading them to Hill shortly after an announcement the reward had been increased to $65,000.