Middle school teacher charged with battery, accused of being caught on video hitting student in class

Authorities said the teacher voluntarily came to the sheriff's office to be interviewed by investigators.

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — A Spalding County teacher is now charged with battery after deputies said a video of her hitting a student during class emerged.

A spokesperson with the Spalding County Sherriff's Office said on Wednesday deputies responded to reports that a teacher struck a student at Kennedy Road Middle School.

Administrators showed deputies classroom video of the incident. The sheriff's office said it captured a teacher grabbing a wired computer charger from her desk and swinging the plug-in end of the charger at a student who was sitting behind the teacher's desk.

Deputies said the teacher missed the student at her desk and struck another instead, who fell to the floor. The teacher allegedly continued swinging the cable at the student behind her desk two more times, as he covers up trying to shield his body from the strikes.

The student who was hit then stands up, places his t-shirt over his forehead, and walks out of the classroom along with the teacher, according to deputies. Deputies added he received a "small laceration" and had swelling to his forehead where he was hit.

Authorities added that the teacher voluntarily came to the sheriff's office Wednesday night to be interviewed by investigators. They said she was "fully cooperative and forthcoming" about the indecent.

Griffin Spalding County School System Executive Director of Administrative Services Anthony Aikens also came to help with the investigation on behalf of the school system.

The teacher is now charged with one count of battery and one count of simple assault. The sheriff's office said she appeared before a Spalding County Magistrate Judge Thursday and her bond was set, but is still currently in custody.