Midtown shooting | Atlanta Police release 911 calls

At one point, bystanders can be heard trying to help one of the shooting victims.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police have released multiple 911 calls that came in from multiple people after shots were fired in Midtown Monday. Police said two people died following the shooting and another person was injured.

The calls started a little before 1:45 p.m. Callers can be heard giving details of the suspect who police said is responsible for the shooting.

Dispatcher: What’s the address of your emergency?

Caller: 1280 West Peachtree Street...There's a lay with a black, striped top. A Black lady.

In addition to what she's wearing, the caller described the suspect's movement throughout the building. Police said that suspect was Raissa Kenge.

Caller: It's just one person she's shooting at everybody she can see. She must have had a problem with the management office.

Police said two people were shot at the 1280 West location, which is a condo complex. The Fulton County Medical Examiner identified one as 60-year-old Michael Shinners. He died from his injuries. The family of the other shooting victim at 1280 West, Mike Horne, said he is alert and doing well.

According to police, the same woman went to 1100 Peachtree. A third victim, 41-year-old Wesley Freeman, died after being shot there. In the 911 calls, bystanders can be heard trying to give him medical treatment while the dispatcher is on the phone.

Dispatcher: 1-2-3-4

Caller: Come on Buddy

Dispatcher: 1-2-3-4

According to police, the suspect took a cab to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport where she was apprehended. She's currently facing multiple charges.