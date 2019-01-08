ATLANTA — A man broke into a Midtown Atlanta home Thursday and forced the resident at knifepoint to drive him to Mercedes-Benz Stadium, according to police.

Officers responded to the home off of Amsterdam Avenue in reference to a residential burglary at around 11:25 a.m.

The victim indicated that a suspect forced entry to his home. Once inside, the man told police that the suspect pulled out a knife and demanded the victim drive him. The victim drove the suspect to an area near Mercedes-Benz Stadium - roughly a five-mile drive from one part of the city to another. That's where the suspect got out of the vehicle and ran off.

There were no reported injuries during the encounter despite the use of a knife in the confrontation.

A total of three homes in the area are believed to have been damaged by the suspect. Details of the reported damage were not made available by police.

Investigators said they are actively looking into the circumstances surrounding the incident at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.

Police haven't yet released a description of the suspect in the case or whether they have a suspect in mind.

