GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett Police confirmed on Wednesday that its SWAT officers were called in to assist the FBI in serving a warrant north of Dacula.

The warrant service occurred on Wednesday afternoon on Mill Grover Terrace just off of Hamilton Mill Parkway. The 11Alive SkyTracker flew over the scene and saw several vehicles parked outside a brick two-story home.

Police said there were no issues during the service but had no details on the warrant itself since it was tied to an FBI investigation. However, a spokesperson for the FBI said that they were actually assisting another agency.

The agency didn't provide any additional information about the warrant or what it entails. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

MORE HEADLINES

She vanished right near the local high school; then she was sold for sex

Sophie Speaks: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Gang members sentenced in 'the most horrific death' in recent county history