MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found shot to death in his car Friday morning.

According to Captain Brad King, the 911 call came in around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Jackson Street and Davis Street.

He says 27-year-old Lamarcus Brown was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in a vehicle.

So far, investigators are still processing the scene, interviewing people and following leads. King said they’ve already canvassed the neighborhood.

This story will be updated as more information is available.

RELATED HEADLINES

Warner Robins man sentenced to 20 years in prison for trying to kill his girlfriend

'It's senseless:' Baldwin County Sheriff's Office investigates Gordon man shot to death

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.