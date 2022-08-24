Milton Police are searching for this person in Zaxby's, Chick-fil-A armed robberies

He appears to be armed with a pistol-style firearm, possibly an AK-47, Milton Police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

MILTON, Ga. — Police are searching for a man in connection to two different armed robberies that took place at a Zaxby's and a Chick-fil-A in Milton.

Milton Police said the armed robbery at the Zaxby's happened on Highway 9 on Aug. 11 shortly before 11 p.m. A man forced two women, who worked at the fast food restaurant, back into the building and demanded cash, according to the police department.

He appears to be armed with a pistol-style firearm, possibly an AK-47, Milton Police said, sharing a photo.

Investigators believe the same person allegedly robbed the Chick-fil-A on North Point Parkway in Alpharetta on May 19.

Authorities shared photos of the man they are looking for below. Milton Police said he appears to be of a medium build and muscular. He was wearing a mask and gloves. Investigators think he's between 5-feet 6 and 8-inches tall. He's estimated to weigh between 145 and 160 pounds, according to Milton Police.

The man is wanted on armed robbery and aggravated assault charges, and should be considered armed and dangerous, the police department said.

If anyone has any information about either of the incidents, call or email Detective Harrell with the Milton Police Department at (678) 242- 2614 or scott.harrell@miltonga.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.