Milton private school teacher arrested for sexual battery, court records show

MILTON, Ga. — A private school teacher in the City of Milton was arrested and charged with sexual battery, according to court records from the Magistrate Court of Cherokee County.

Kyle George, a teacher at King's Ridge Christian School, is facing charges after he allegedly touched a 12-year-old girl's butt without her consent at 2200 Holly Springs Parkway, which is the address for a shopping center, in Canton on Aug. 26, court records show.

After George was arrested, he was immediately placed on administrative leave and was later fired, according to a statement released by King's Ridge.

The school said they confirmed with the Holly Springs Police Department that the girl was not a student at King's Ridge and that the crime did not take place on school grounds.

"We will continue to assist the authorities with anything they might need to conduct their investigation. This situation is heartbreaking, and we are praying for everyone involved," Head of King's Ridge Edward Spurka said in a statement.

