'The pain is unbearable': Mom heartbroken after remains found identified as her daughter

Family and friends of Mirsha Victor, 23, spoke publicly about her for the first time Friday, days after police found her remains.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Tears, laughter, and memories -- both painful and comforting -- filled a McDonough home Friday evening, as a young woman's family and close friends recalled memories of her.

Mirsha Victor’s mother, brother, and friends spoke of her for the first time publicly on the same day new and horrific details emerged about her death.

Police arrest warrants released Friday revealed new details about the murder charges against three suspects. The victim's family said they have since learned that she knew the man who police said allegedly killed her-- they knew each other from work.

Words of love, heartbreak, and a mother’s inconsolable anguish, filled the room.

“It’s unbelievable, the pain is unbearable,” Marie Elien said about her daughter who is now gone. “It’s unbearable.”

“Very loving girl, fun, outgoing," she said.

Marie Elien remembered her 23-year-old daughter and wished she could warn her to stay away from the man she met at work, Dennis Lane, 41. Lane is a convicted rapist.

But Elien is sure her daughter didn’t know that.

Lane is now charged with killing Victor on July 8 in his apartment in Henry County, police said. Authorities claim he along with two others -- Cleounsee Fisher, 40, and Ronisha Preckwinkle, 40 -- hid her body in the nearby woods. Police found her body there Monday along with another body. However, the other remains have not been identified.

“Why? Why, was the motive?” Elien asks repeatedly. “Why? Why? I’m waiting for justice. I hope he will never be in the street again to touch someone else’s child.”

“It could happen to me,” said Mirsha Victor's friend, Jada Booker.

"It could happen to Amber, it could happen to Arielle. It could happen to anyone," she added.

Her friends Booker, Amber Willitt, Arielle Joyner and Richard Blount said they area aching for her. The power of her life force, they said, is still with them.

“I know she’s gone physically,” Joyner said, as she began to cry, “but I feel like I can feel her. I feel like she’s with me. I just watch videos and I’m just like, they make me happy.’

“She’s here with us every single day,” Willitt said. “Every single day.”

Mirsha’s father, Rosnal Elien, set up an online fundraiser for her funeral.

She was a Georgia State student, working to earn a degree in environmental engineering while working part-time to earn money for school.

She was one of the Eliens’ seven children. They moved from Lowell, Massachusetts in 2010. Victor also attended middle school and high school here.

Her friends said she worked to stay close to all of them.

“She just never let love go,” Willitt said, never let her friends drift apart.

Everyone was excited about her future.

“Her life was ended too soon,” her mother said. “Too soon. For no reason.”