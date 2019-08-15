DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A missing woman whose photo was shared by a DeKalb County Police social media page on Tuesday has been found dead one day later.

DeKalb County shared a poster urging anyone who had seen 19-year-old Te'a Choates to call DeKalb County Police. Sadly, police said they found Choates' body the next day and charged 18-year-old Aldeyshaun Locklear with her murder.

In all, Locklear faces charges of concealing a death, felony murder and aggravated assault strangulation. He is being held at the DeKalb County Jail as the investigation into Choates' death continues.

Police haven't yet released the relationship - if any - between the victim and her alleged killer. 11Alive is working to gather more information. Check back for updates as they become available.

