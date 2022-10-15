The driver of the car was identified on Friday as the woman's 17-year-old son, Tyler Roenz.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Nebraska State Patrol on Saturday identified a woman found dead in the trunk of a car that crashed out during a police chase as a missing Humble, Texas mother.

Tyler and his mother, Michelle Roenz, 49, were reported missing from an Humble neighborhood Thursday night.

Nebraska State Police said the Harris County Sheriff's Office had alerted them on Friday that the car tied to the two was believed to be involved in a homicide and was traveling in Nebraska around 2:45 p.m. Within 15 minutes, troopers spotted the car and attempted a traffic stop before they say Tyler led them on a chase.

The car reached speeds upwards of 110 mph during the chase and after around nine miles, the Mazda they were in hit the back of a semi-truck and went off the road before hitting a tree near Aurora, Nebraska, NSP said.

Officials said Tyler was seriously injured in the crash, but is expected to survive.

According to NSP, the agency is working with HCSO to extradite Tyler once he is released from the hospital.