Investigators confirmed Wednesday, Dec. 14, a body found Monday was that of Barshay Wilson, 25, who they said was reported missing Dec. 9, 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department has confirmed a body found on Highway 70 is that of missing University of Memphis student Barshay Wilson.

According to MPD, Wilson's body was found at 11150 Hwy 70 at 3:50 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12. MPD said he was found with a gunshot wound.

Investigators confirmed Wednesday, Dec. 14, that the body was that of Barshay Wilson, 25, who they said was reported missing Dec. 9, 2022.

On December 12, 2022, at 3:50pm, officers responded to 11150 Highway 70 regarding a body that had been located. Officers made the scene and found a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The identity of the victim has not yet been confirmed. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/ArYpti448d — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 13, 2022

The body has been identified as missing person Barshay Wilson, 25. He was reported missing on December 9, 2022. This is an ongoing investigation. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 14, 2022

Wilson, 25, was set to graduate from University of Memphis Sunday, Dec. 11, but he never showed. Family reported him missing and MPD issued a city watch for Wilson Monday, Dec. 12.

MPD said Wilson was last seen Friday, Dec. 9 after leaving a friend's house.