MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department has confirmed a body found on Highway 70 is that of missing University of Memphis student Barshay Wilson.
According to MPD, Wilson's body was found at 11150 Hwy 70 at 3:50 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12. MPD said he was found with a gunshot wound.
Investigators confirmed Wednesday, Dec. 14, that the body was that of Barshay Wilson, 25, who they said was reported missing Dec. 9, 2022.
Wilson, 25, was set to graduate from University of Memphis Sunday, Dec. 11, but he never showed. Family reported him missing and MPD issued a city watch for Wilson Monday, Dec. 12.
MPD said Wilson was last seen Friday, Dec. 9 after leaving a friend's house.
Anyone with information on Wilson's death can call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.