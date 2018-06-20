BARROW COUNTY, Ga. -- Officers are on the scene of a possible homicide near the Gwinnett-Barrow County border after finding a body in the trunk of a car.

Authorities said that they were investigating reports of a missing person when they found a vehicle in the area of Kilcrease and Witley roads to the west of Bethlehem, Georgia. Further investigation led them to search the trunk where they found a person's body - though they won't say if it was that of the missing person.

The Gwinnett County Police Department said they have turned over the investigation to the Barrow County Sheriff's Office.

PHOTOS | Possible homicide investigation underway

