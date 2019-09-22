LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga. — When the Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office began their search for Hannah Bender, it was on the insistence of her mother.

Now, what began as a missing person search may have just become a murder investigation. Authorities are searching for Austin Todd Stryker after a murder warrant was taken out for his arrest on Saturday.

The sheriff's office confirmed late that evening that the discovery of bloody clothing shortly after Bender was reported missing. Investigators haven't released how the clothing led to a murder warrant for Stryker but haven't said directly that they have found Bender.

Authorities are now urging anyone with any information at all regarding Stryker or Bender to call Captain Marcus Sewell at 706-974-6824.

