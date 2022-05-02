'This is unreal' | Family looks for answers after father murdered inside his Atlanta apartment

The family of Darrio "Polo" Giles says he won about $4,000 at a slot machine shortly before his murder. They say the cash was gone the morning he was found dead.

ATLANTA — On April 20, Chanell Crosby's life changed forever. She got a call from a family member, letting her know that her half-brother, Darrio "Polo" Giles had been murdered.

“This is unreal. I can’t believe it. Life and death is unexpected, but when it’s close to you, in your surroundings, it’s scarier," she said.

A week and a half later, Atlanta Police said they continue to investigate the incident and look for who could have killed him.

“I called his phone because I couldn’t believe it. I called the phone like, 'please, come back,'" Crosby told 11Alive.

She has lost many close friends to gun violence but said nothing compares to the pain of losing "Polo," as they referred to him.

Atlanta Police said he was found inside the Seven Court Apartments at 2800 Martin L King Jr Dr. SW, around 10 a.m. that morning.

"He loved his family, he loved his friends, he loved his son, he loved his sisters," she added. "He didn't deserve what happened to him."

Atlanta Police said preliminary Investigation indicates an attempted robbery.

Polo's family told 11Alive he had just won about $4,000 in a progressive slot machine, and think the person who killed him was after that cash.

They said the morning he was found, the cash was also gone.

"When you take one life, you take a million with you," Crosby said. "So I don't even know how to feel right now."

Polo was a father of a teenage son. His family said he had been in jail for unlawful possession of a firearm about a decade ago, and wanted a fresh start when he was released.

He got a job as a chef in the family-owned restaurant in Roswell, and was helping Crosby with her life-long dream of being in the music industry.

"His main thing was just trying to be a family man, have his own place, you know, and live his life," she said.

She said this loss has been very tough on their family and that she's lost over 15 pounds while grieving.

Crosby hopes that speaking out, will help bring someone in for questioning.