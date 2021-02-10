Atlanta Police seeking to identify 'person of interest' after man shot, killed in Adamsville community

A man was shot and killed at MLK Jr. Drive and Fairburn Rd SW on Aug. 16.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking the public for help in identifying a person of interest after a man was shot and killed in the Adamsville community on Aug. 16.

According to APD, the man was shot and killed at MLK Jr. Drive and Fairburn Rd SW. EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene when he was not alert, conscious, or breathing, APD said.

Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the shooting but have identified a person of interest in the photo below.