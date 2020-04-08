Mother accused of abusing 8-month-old baby may be released from jail soon

The young baby had fractures to her skull, a broken left leg, injuries to her neck, obvious signs of injuries to her face, and various types of wounds.

ATLANTA — A grandmother’s battle to protect her young granddaughter landed her son and his girlfriend in jail but officials said the mother may be released soon.

The grandmother is known to many as Grandma Justice or Rhonda Bennett, a Gwinnett County woman, who turned her son and his girlfriend in to police back in 2019 for allegedly abusing their then 8-month-old baby. Now, she's furious the mother could be released due to plea deals.

At just 8 months old, Yani suffered while allegedly under her parents' care.

The young baby had fractures to her skull, a broken left leg, injuries to her neck, obvious signs of injuries to her face, and various types of wounds.

Now, Yani is two years old. She is walking, talking, and wearing her grandmother's stethoscope. But, Bennett said getting to that point was no easy feat. However, Bennett said she wouldn't trade the experience.

She said her stress level has risen since the Gwinnett District Attorney's Office told her the child's mother, Jazmine Hinson, could be released from jail soon.

"This is absolutely ridiculous. I immediately got hysterical," Bennett told 11Alive's La'Tasha Givens.

The district attorney's office said Hinson rejected an initial plea deal and was in jail, awaiting trial. But, due to the coronavirus, no trials are happening right now.

So, they’re offering Hinson two options – apply for a bond to await trial at home or apply for a plea deal.

Bennett said she’s concerned if Hinson is released, she could try to get back custody of the little girl.

"She has not accepted any responsibility, she has not acted remorseful by any means at all when it comes to the suffering and injury of her child," Bennett stated. "She has been with us longer than she has been with them."

Bennett has a message.

"She (Yani) should remain in our custody, period," she stated.

As for the father, Marvin Adkinson, he has already accepted a plea deal -- a sentence of life in prison, but to serve five years.