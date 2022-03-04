Mother mourns son killed outside Clayton County barbershop

Nora Huff says her son, Anthony McClain, helped her build the barbershop he ran.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The mother of 17-year-old Anthony McClain told 11Alive news she still had not processed her son's death the day after it happened. Nora Huff went to her son's barbershop: Da Barbas Lab Sunday morning to talk to people in the community about her son.

One of the barbers who worked in the shop began a small vigil for the teen outside near where he died. Three lit candles and a small bear were placed on the sidewalk.

Huff told 11Alive's Karys Belger the shop was her son's second business and that he also owned an organic juice company he had just received an LLC for. The barbershop was a new source of income and a way for him to pour back into the community.

"He said because we deserved that on the south side, you shouldn't just be able to go to Buckhead to have a come in to shop...So he did. He did it all," Huff said.

Mcclain was killed in front of the shop Saturday evening. His cousin said McClain was standing in front of the shop when someone began shooting.

Huff said her son excelled at everything he did. She also said that even though he was the middle child, he helped take care of his entire family.

"He was the rock of the brothers. He always told me if... anything ever happened to you. 'Don't worry, I'll take care of my brothers we're good'," she said.

McClain was in college and received his license in order to cut hair. He had his own chair by the front of the shop he opened with his mother. The chair was draped in an apron Sunday Morning and his tools were neatly laid out on his station as people stopped by to pay their respects.

"He was great at everything he did at the barbershop. He helped me do the wiring. He helped me do the plumbing," she said.

Huff said she still hadn't processed what happened, but she was trying to be strong for her other two sons.