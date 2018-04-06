ATHENS, Ga. — A rookie Athens-Clarke County police officer is off the job after he's seen on body cam video using his cruiser to hit a suspect running away from police.

Police said the man, Timmy Patmon, was on probation, running from police on foot.

The officer said he was was trying to cut him off, and couldn't stop because of a flat tire. 11Alive's Ashley Johnson spoke to that man's mom, who said while she knows her son was in the wrong, no one deserves to be hit by a police car.

"They treated him like an animal," Tammy Patmon Brown said.

The department released body camera video Saturday of the June 1 incident. Police said Officers Taylor Saulters and Hunter Blackmon were riding as a two-person unit when they saw a Patmon, who they said was had felony warrants.

Police said Patmon ran away when Blackmon got out of the police cruiser and approached him in the area of the Triangle Plaza.

Saulters was still in the patrol car and tried to get ahead of the foot chase. The department said as Saulters tried to cut Patmon off, he hit a curb and a stop sign, causing the front driver side tire to go flat.

When Patmon continued to run down Nellie B. Avenue, Saulters tried to cut Patmon off again by getting ahead of him. Instead, Patmon was hit by the vehicle, which was traveling a at a low speed.

Saulters was initially placed on administrative leave, but was ultimately fired after an internal investigation that included a review of the body camera footage.

The video sparked outrage in Athens, and had Brown initially worried about her son's safety.

"I thought he was dead," she told 11Alive. "I'm glad that they didn't kill him."

Patmon was taken to the hospital for his injuries before being turned over to the jail. Authorities said he had some scrapes and bruises.

Timmy Patmon

Brown said she realized her son was in the wrong for running, but that was no excuse for what happened.

"He was running because he was afraid they would beat him up. That's why he was running," she explained. "He know he was guilty. He admit what he did was wrong, but he don't deserve to be run over. And nobody else child deserve to be run over."

Brown believes the police chief did the right thing by terminating Saulters.

"I appreciate they getting him off the force," she told 11Alive. "I appreciate that, because that make them look bad, and I know good and well they trainers don't train no one to run over people's children."

Taylor Saulters

Brown told 11Alive they are still considering legal action against the department because they alleged it isn't the first time Patmon has been hit with a police car. This time is different, they said, because there was video proof.

Meanwhile, Patmon was charged with violating his probation and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

