ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — A woman is accused of taking $400 from a man to let him sexually assault her 5-year-old daughter.

Shirley Harmon, 36, was charged with aggravated assault on a child on Sunday. She was arrested on March 4 after allegedly failing to report the girl had been assaulted by 62-year-old Gary Landreth, according to KOSA.

Landreth was arrested on Jan. 14. He reportedly assaulted the girl between 2017 and 2019.

KOSA reports Ector County deputies said Harmon admitted to knowing her daughter was being assaulted by Landreth and let it continue. She received $400 from him to let him have access to her, according to law enforcement.

Harmon is being held on $50,000 bail.



