Mother shot and killed in Clayton County, police searching for suspect

Monique Miles had an 11-year-old daughter who will now have to live her life without her mother by her side.

CONLEY, Ga. — Clayton County Police are looking for a man they believe shot and killed a young mother on Thursday.

Police issued warrants against Charles Wise, who's 69 years old, for malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, Clayton County Police Department said on Sunday.

Monique Miles was 34-year-old when she died. She was a mother to an 11-year-old girl who now has to live her life without her mom by her side.

For Ashia Reid, July 21 seemed like a normal day until she received a call that one of her closest friends had been shot and killed.

“I was just in shock and devastated," Reid said.

The two had been friends for over two decades.

“Me and Monique met at the age of 14," Reid said. "We played on the same basketball team and a youth team, and we've been friends for 21 years.”

Clayton County Police said it happened Thursday afternoon at a home along Richard Road in Conley. Investigators said officers arrived to find Miles dead from multiple gunshot wounds and a second woman shot.

Friends said the three lived together and got into an argument.

“She wasn't confrontational. She's sweet, very talented, beautiful," Reid said. “It's unreal. It's unbelievable to me. It's just unexpected. Tragic.”

Miles' friend described how she would like Reid to be remembered.

“She was a happy person, very charismatic," Reid said. "She always defuses the situation, is always happy, and the life of the party. It's just really sad that this is the way she ended her life.”

Reid has this message for the suspect as she grieves the loss of her friend.

“You killed a friend, a mother. We just need you to turn yourself in, free yourself, and surrender," Reid said.

Anyone who knows where the suspect is should call Clayton County Police at 770-477-3550 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.