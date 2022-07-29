Monroe deputies arrest Atlanta murder suspect, passenger during traffic stop on I-75

According to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office , a deputy stopped a car on I-75 at mile marker 190 for speeding and a window tint violation. When the car stopped, the deputy saw the driver, 20-year-old Demorris Sinjuin Marshall, and his 20 year-old passenger swapping seats.

The release says the deputy identified the two and found out that Marshall was wanted in Atlanta for murder. He was arrested and taken to the Monroe County jail. The passenger, a woman, was also arrested and charged with Speeding, Window Tint and Driving without a valid License.