2 dead after police discover two crime scenes in Walton County, police say

One investigation led to the other and police say two are dead.

MONROE, Ga. — Police in Monroe are investigating what led to the shooting death of two men Saturday night.

Just after 10 p.m., Monroe Police Department officers were dispatched to Gliding Lane in reference to a man shot. They said he was transported to the hospital and later died.

During that investigation, officers responded to the area of Jack Peters on East Church Street concerning a crashed vehicle off the road. They said the driver was dead on the scene, resulting from a gunshot wound.

Police said both incidents are related.