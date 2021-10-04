Shooting in city of Monroe injures three, investigation underway

Police Chief R.V. Watts said there was a large crime scene and several shell casings at the location.

MONROE, Ga. — Police say three people are in the hospital after a shooting in a Walton County town on Friday night.

Monroe Police Chief R.V. Watts said the shooting happened in the Tanglewood neighborhood of the city sometime before 11 p.m.

Many details, including the motive and who is responsible for the shooting, are still under investigation. However, Watts said there was a large crime scene and multiple shell casings found at the scene.

The exact condition of the victims wasn't known but all three were taken to area hospitals for additional treatment.

Watts said the neighborhood is off of the northern part of State Highway 11 - also listed as North Broad Street - in the city.