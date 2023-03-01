Atlanta police arrest 19-year-old in deadly shooting

Atlanta Police Department investigators have not said if there are any other suspects in the case.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — A 19-year-old is facing charges after a shooting left two teenage boys dead at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex last month.

Detectives with the Atlanta Police Department said Montavious Ferguson is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of one of the victims, 16-year-old Justin Powell. Ferguson is also accused of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He is currently being held in the Fulton County Jail.

Police said Ferguson turned himself in to APD headquarters on Dec. 30, about a week after arrest warrants were issued.

Authorities said Powell and 14-year-old Malik Grover were shot and killed at The Retreat at Greenbriar Apartments along Continental Colony Parkway SW on Dec. 17. Relatives of Powell said the two were best friends.

Two 15-year-olds and an 11-year-old were also hurt in the shooting and rushed to the hospital. Authorities said the violence all started over a social media dispute inside an apartment and then spilled outside.

Investigators did not say if there are any other suspects in this case. It's unclear at this time if Ferguson will face additional charges related to Grover's death.