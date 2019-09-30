HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Hall County physical education teacher arrested last Thursday for allegedly sending a photo of his genitals to a teenager is now facing additional charges.

According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old William Bagwell was initially charged with one misdemeanor count of furnishing obscene material to a minor for allegedly sending the picture over social media to a 14-year-old girl.

Now, Bagwell faces a new charge of sexual assault against a student, which is a felony.

The sheriff's office said further investigation showed that Bagwell sent a message with sexually explicit content to another victim - this time a 15-year-old girl. For that message, Bagwell has been charged with obscene internet contact with a child, which is also a felony.

Bagwell was a teacher at West Hall Middle School, before the district suspended him after the first arrest. The school district said last week that he had been employed with the district for five years.

RELATED: Hall County teacher arrested for allegedly sending 'photo of his genitals' to 14-year-old girl

"The school district was made aware of allegations against Mr. Bagwell early Thursday morning when a high school student indicated to a school resource officer that she had received inappropriate electronic messages from him," a statement from Hall County Schools said on Friday morning. "The school district will take appropriate measures to address the situation."

Each of the three charges Bagwell is facing are for actions that investigators said took place between July 1, 2019 and Aug. 26, 2019. According to the sheriff's office, there is no evidence that Bagwell has had any physical contact with the victims.

Bagwell was taken into custody Thursday night. He posted $17,100 bond and was released on Friday evening.

The sheriff's office investigation remains ongoing.

