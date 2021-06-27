More than one dozen arrested in undercover sting, targeting prostitution in South Fulton

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton Police arrested more than a dozen people during an undercover prostitution sting Friday afternoon.
According to authorities, the South Fulton Police Department’s Special Operations Division and Field Operations Division are trying to combat prostitution and human trafficking in the Fulton Industrial Blvd area.
Police said within just a few hours, they made 16 arrests for prostitution-related offenses.
The arrests include:
- Joseph Claiborne, 39, of Atlanta, charged with pandering, possession of marijuana less than an ounce
- Saul Perez, 28, of Riverdale, charged with pandering
- Muhammad Al-Junaidi, 53, of Marietta, charged with solicitation of prostitution, no registration
- Rafael Burns, 29, of McDonough, charged with pandering
- Kenneth Van Der Zalm, of Marietta, charged with pandering
- Jose Rivera, 20, of Austell, charged with pandering
- Ari Wynn, 18, of Hiram, charged with pandering
- Wilfred Amatey, 27, of Austell, charged with pandering
- Antonio Lindsay, 48, of Miami Gardens, FL, charged with pandering
- Robert Summers, 79, of Villa Rica, charged with solicitation of prostitution
- Jartavius Johnson,26, of Atlanta, charged with solicitation of prostitution
- Alejandro Cuadrado, 62, of Austell, charged with solicitation of prostitution
- Wilmer Diaz-Zavala, 34, of Austell, charged with pandering
- Marvin Aguilar-Rodas, 20, of Mableton, charged with pandering
- Jalil Ali, 31, of Stone Mountain, charged with pandering
- Julian Jackson, 23, of Madison, MS, charged with pandering
“The Fulton Industrial corridor has been plagued with prostitution and illicit activity for decades. The South Fulton Police Department is committed to changing this culture and providing the businesses and residents with a thriving industrial community, this detail is the first of many to help achieve this goal”, said Police Chief Keith Meadows.
All offenders were taken to East Point Jail for processing.