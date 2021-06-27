More than one dozen arrested in undercover sting, targeting prostitution in South Fulton

Police said within just a few hours, they made 16 arrests for prostitution-related offenses.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton Police arrested more than a dozen people during an undercover prostitution sting Friday afternoon.

According to authorities, the South Fulton Police Department’s Special Operations Division and Field Operations Division are trying to combat prostitution and human trafficking in the Fulton Industrial Blvd area.

Police said within just a few hours, they made 16 arrests for prostitution-related offenses.

The arrests include:

Joseph Claiborne, 39, of Atlanta, charged with pandering, possession of marijuana less than an ounce

Saul Perez, 28, of Riverdale, charged with pandering

Muhammad Al-Junaidi, 53, of Marietta, charged with solicitation of prostitution, no registration

Rafael Burns, 29, of McDonough, charged with pandering

Kenneth Van Der Zalm, of Marietta, charged with pandering

Jose Rivera, 20, of Austell, charged with pandering

Ari Wynn, 18, of Hiram, charged with pandering

Wilfred Amatey, 27, of Austell, charged with pandering

Antonio Lindsay, 48, of Miami Gardens, FL, charged with pandering

Robert Summers, 79, of Villa Rica, charged with solicitation of prostitution

Jartavius Johnson,26, of Atlanta, charged with solicitation of prostitution

Alejandro Cuadrado, 62, of Austell, charged with solicitation of prostitution

Wilmer Diaz-Zavala, 34, of Austell, charged with pandering

Marvin Aguilar-Rodas, 20, of Mableton, charged with pandering

Jalil Ali, 31, of Stone Mountain, charged with pandering

Julian Jackson, 23, of Madison, MS, charged with pandering

“The Fulton Industrial corridor has been plagued with prostitution and illicit activity for decades. The South Fulton Police Department is committed to changing this culture and providing the businesses and residents with a thriving industrial community, this detail is the first of many to help achieve this goal”, said Police Chief Keith Meadows.