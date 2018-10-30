ATLANTA - Police are investigating after a couple of Morehouse students were robbed inside of a dorm.

According to Morehouse Police Chief Valerie Dalton, the students were robbed on campus by guests they invited and escorted inside of the residence hall.

Morehouse Police said the students were not harmed during the robbery.

READ | 'We will get this handled:' Police chief addresses violent crimes near Atlanta University Center

Police have responded to other crimes near the Atlanta University Center in recent weeks. As a result, Atlanta Police stepped up patrol near the AUC complex. Morehouse has its own police department that patrols the campus.

The AUC includes Morehouse, Clark Atlanta University and Spelman College.

A Morehouse student was shot in an attempted carjacking at a Shell gas station on Lee Street just south of the college campuses.

Authorities are also investigating other carjacking cases that happened in the area. An arrest was made in one of the incidents. A Clark Atlanta student was also shot near campus last month.

In the robbery that happened at the dorm, Morehouse Police said no suspects have been arrested. They are still investigating. Below is the full statement from Chief Dalton:

After further investigation by the Atlanta Police Department, it was discovered that the students were robbed on campus by guests they invited and escorted into a residence hall.

Neither of our students were harmed in the incident. Morehouse Police are investigating the incident. As of now, the suspects have not been apprehended.”

ADDITIONAL LINKS |

► Lyft driver carjacked by three men near Morehouse College

► Morehouse student carjacked after study session, late-night food run

► Details not adding up after Clark Atlanta student is shot near campus

© 2018 WXIA