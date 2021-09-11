Morehouse student killed near campus, police say

The 25-year-old was found dead in his home, according to police.

Atlanta police are investigating after a Morehouse College student was shot and killed near campus.

Officers with the Atlanta Police Department were called to a home along Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard SW at 6:43 p.m. on Nov. 3 in regards to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found one man dead with gunshot wounds, a news release stated.

On Tuesday, the Fulton County medical examiner's office identified the man as Tyrone Holmes, 25. Police said Holmes lived at the home.

"We have found that two persons entered this home. Some type of altercation occurred inside, leaving one male deceased on the scene and another male that was injured to the head," Major D'Andrea Price said the night of the shooting.

Price said the man that suffered a head injury was taken to the hospital for treatment. She called on neighbors and the public to hand over any video or information leading up to the shooting that could help investigators figure out where the two men went.

The two men that entered the home ran off or possibly left in a nearby vehicle, Price said.

She said investigators didn't think the shooting was random. "I do not feel like it is a random act of violence. It is a targeted event," she said.

Morehouse College released a statement on Tuesday. Officials said the 25-year-old was a senior studying psychology. Holmes was a Ronald McNair Scholar and Gates Millennium Scholar, according to a school spokesperson. Leaders described him to be an intelligent, good-natured young man.

"With heavy hearts and great sadness, the Morehouse College family mourns the loss of Tyrone Holmes," the statement read. "While we are deeply saddened by his passing, we are grateful to be able to celebrate his life and his contributions to the Morehouse family."