Man found shot dead in area of Moreland Avenue, Memorial Drive in Atlanta

The area straddles two well-known Atlanta neighborhoods, Reynoldstown and Edgewood. Police have one person detained for questioning.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the area of the city's Edgewood and Reynoldstown neighborhoods on Saturday night.

According to Atlanta Police Sgt. Jarius Daugherty, the shooting happened around 8 p.m. near the intersection of Moreland Avenue and Memorial Drive. Police arrived to find a male victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the shooting, police took one person into custody as they work to determine the circumstances of the shooting.

According to Atlanta Police Major D'Andrea Price, who spoke with 11Alive at the scene, the shooting followed some sort of altercation over a car that was still hanging over a concrete ledge near a store when police arrived.

Major Price said that the dispute apparently followed an attempt to get the vehicle back on the roadway. However, police are still investigating whether either person was actually driving the car.

"We're still early into this investigation, at this point," she said.

She added that there may also be one other person tied to the case that is not yet in custody. Police were still working to develop a detailed description of that person.