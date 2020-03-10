One found shot outside south Atlanta grocery store

The victim was said to be 'alert, conscious and breathing' after being shot in the hip, police said.

ATLANTA — Police say a man is alive after being found shot at a grocery store on Moreland Avenue on Friday night.

Atlanta Police Sergeant John Chafee said that the shooting, which happened just before 9 p.m. outside Moreland Supermarket, involved an adult male victim. That victim was said to be "alert, conscious and breathing" though police didn't say whether his injury required a trip to the hospital.

A preliminary report suggests he was shot in the hip. At this time, police are still trying to determine the circumstances behind the shooting and who is responsible for it. No suspect or vehicle descriptions have been released as the investigation continues.