The home on Morgan Place in Atlanta's Old Fourth Ward neighborhood appears to be quiet. The shattered glass of a second floor window tells a different story.

"It was crazy," said a neighbor who asked 11Alive to conceal her identity. "There was probably 45 people in the house on Saturday night. We’ve never seen anything like it before. It was crazy."

A shooting in the middle of Saturday night has left neighbors rattled. Police tell us an Airbnb house party got out of hand when three uninvited men shot at the house around midnight.

"I dove on the ground and waited for a minute," said Sam Parks who lives right next door to the home. "It was very scary."

Once the street calmed down, Parks, a fourth-year medical student, helped a woman shot in the back by applying pressure to her wound.

Last year more than 40 people were shot at Airbnb rentals within six months across the country, according to a San Francisco Chronicle report. Twenty of them died.

That's why some in this neighborhood are considering if Airbnb should pack up and go.

"Houses aren’t really screened," One neighbor said. "We’re definitely very anti using something in the residential neighbor hood like this for an Airbnb."

Another added, "Anybody could rent an Airbnb and you don’t know what’s going to happen."

Several metro counties have debated the issue over parties and vandalism. Back in November the company banned house parties. In April, Forsyth County put a limit on areas that could host Airbnb guests.

Despite the possible risks, some still see the benefits, especially in a neighborhood within eye shot of one of the city’s biggest tourist attractions…Ponce City Market.

"Ii think Airbnb’s are a really are a great thing," said Kat Saunders. She's disappointed the shooting happened, but does not think it should penalize future Airbnb hosts or renters.

"When people do take advantage of the Airbnbs it does get a little bit out of hand and stuff. Like this happens and it not only affects the owners but it affects the entire neighborhood."

