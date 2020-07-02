MORROW, Ga. — Thieves at Best Buy in Morrow stole nearly 80 iPhones on Thursday morning, police said.

The suspected criminals got away. And they got pretty far. But not for long.

Authorities said a police officer in Lake Charles, Louisiana stopped a speeding car and, according to the City of Morrow police chief, with the help of a K-9 and a search of the car, they found a bag with dozens of iPhones, ski masks and gloves.

The officer from Lake Charles called the Morrow Police Department, and "we worked together," Morrow police chief James Callaway said on social media. "We are almost certain that this is our robbing crew."

On Friday, Sgt. Skelton with the Morrow police department flew out to "meet these suspects face to face and recover these stolen phones," he said.

"I personally spoke to the Chief this morning and thanked him and his Department," Callaway said.

MORE HEADLINES:

Shaq buys fan laptop in Best Buy after touching interaction

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Gang members sentenced in 'the most horrific death' in recent county history