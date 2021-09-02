Man identified in deadly shooting at Clayton County apartment

Johnathan McWilliams was found shot and killed shortly before 6 p.m. in his bedroom at the Laurel Pointe Apartments at the 200-block of Morrow Road. He was found with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene, Clayton County Police said.

The Clayton County Police Department is still investigating and is asking for the public's help, if you have any information about the shooting contact Detective M. Alston at 770-603-5266. You can also submit an anonymous tip to crime stoppers online. You could be eligible for a reward up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest.