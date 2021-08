The incident happened at 220 Morrow Road.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police are on the scene of a deadly shooting in Forest Park, they said Tuesday evening.

According to the Clayton County Police Department's public information officer, the incident happened at 220 Morrow Road.

It is unclear what led to the shooting, if there are any suspects in custody, or how many victims there are.

There appears to be an apartment complex in that area.