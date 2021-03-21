One critical after stabbing outside Morrow southwestern restaurant

Police said the victim was found in the parking lot with multiple stab wounds. The alleged suspect was caught a short time later.

MORROW, Ga. — One person is in critical condition after police say he was stabbed multiple times outside a Morrow restaurant on Friday.

Morrow Police Detective Sgt. W.E. Skelton said that police were called to the Moe's Southwestern Grill at 1853 Mt. Zion Road around 6 p.m. to reports of a stabbing and a victim lying in the parking lot.

Witnesses provided a description of the suspect who was taken into custody minutes later. That suspect, Theodore Massey, is currently facing charges of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon during the commission of certain crimes, and affray.

Based on their preliminary investigation, Morrow Police believe the stabbing began as an argument between Massey and the victim. Police have not publicly identified the victim, only describing him as a "young male" and saying that he was in critical, but stable condition.

He is currently receiving treatment at Grady Memorial Hospital. His alleged attacker has been taken to Clayton County Jail according to Skelton. While Massey is described as 64 years old by police, a man by the same name booked on the same charges and the same day, listed as 54, is said to be in Clayton County Jail custody. He currently has no bond set for the aggravated assault charge.

This was the second known stabbing to happen in metro Atlanta on the same evening. Much further to the north, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office reported a stabbing at a popular shopping center following what deputies described as a road rage incident.